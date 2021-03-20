Covid-19 vaccine explainer: The what, when and how of the 2021 rollout

New Zealand began its Covid-19 vaccination programme about three weeks ago. The government has purchased four different types of vaccines but at this stage is only using one type: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Who is eligible?

Everyone in the country over 16 is eligible to get vaccinated but certain groups are prioritised.

The first group in line are Border and Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) workers and the people they live with. There are roughly 50,000 people in this group and just over half of them (27,000) have received the vaccine so far.

How effective is it?

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two injections. Following the first injection, it is 52 per cent effective at protecting people against severe infection from the virus. After the second injection is administered three weeks later, its effectiveness increases to 95 per cent.

Does everyone in New Zealand need to be vaccinated before we go back to life as normal?

Not quite, it's all about herd immunity. This is the idea that if enough of us in the country are vaccinated, then the virus will be starved of people it can spread to and then even those who aren’t vaccinated will be protected from the disease because they won’t come into contact with it.

So what is the magic number for herd immunity?

This is the big question. Previously it was thought that a country needs to have around 70-75 per cent of their population immunised against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity. But more recently (and problematically) health experts, including Ashley Bloomfield, believe we should be aiming for 90 per cent.

Why is this a problem?

There are two main issues. Firstly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people over 16. In New Zealand, roughly a million kiwis are aged 15 and under. So that’s 20 per cent of our population currently ineligible to be vaccinated.

Secondly, a recent Ministry of Health survey showed 24 per cent of Kiwis are "unlikely" to take the vaccine and 16 per cent say they "will not" take the vaccine.

If New Zealand is ever going to achieve 90 per cent population immunity, these numbers need to be turned around.

Are there solutions to these problems?

Yes, well hopefully.

Trials are underway at the moment to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds. The pharmaceutical company's chief executive has said he expected younger teens to be eligible for the vaccine in Spring and primary school children by the end of the year.