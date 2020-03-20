Covid-19 updates: Total confirmed cases surpasses 1.5 million worldwide

1 NEWS digital producer Samantha Worthington has the latest updates from day 14 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Keep up with the latest on the coronavirus pandemic with 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

What we know so far:

- New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases sits at 1210

- 927 are positive or probable cases while 282 have recovered from the virus

- Today marks two weeks since New Zealand went into lockdown

11.30am - NZ police have already started preparing for non-essential travel this Easter weekend, particularly those who want to head to their bach. The current Level 4 restriction requires everyone to remain at the place of residence they were in as of midnight 25 March, as New Zealand went into lockdown.

Officers have already been spotted stopping traffic on SH1, the main road heading North of Auckland. Northland police are also urging boaties to keep off of the water this weekend.

10.55am - The latest figures from Stats NZ show spending on hospitality during the month of March fell the most of any retail industries in dollar terms, in the wake of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

With all non-essential businesses having to close due to Level 4 restrictions, March saw $338 million less spent on dining out and staying in hotels and motels arount the country.

10.40am - The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases around the world has topped 1.5 million. The number has reached 1,504,971, according to Johns Hopkins University.

10.20am - Airways could be closing seven of its regional air traffic control towers, according to RNZ. It comes as traveller numbers dropped significantly due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some of the services under review include New Plymouth, Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Rotorua.

10.15am - What's happening with Covid-19 around the world:

In the UK, London is trialling a new method of boarding on the city's buses after nine bus staff died of Covid-19. This comes as the death toll in the UK climbs to more than 7,000 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care battling the virus. He is said to be in a "clinically stable" condition.

In the US, New York state reported 731 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, its biggest increase since the start of the outbreak, Associated Press reports. New York state's death toll now sits at 5,489.

In Australia, new coronavirus infections continue to stabilise in NSW with the state recording 48 new cases yesterday, taking its total to 2734, according to AAP. The state's death toll remains at 21.

9.30am - Countdown has confirmed that from today customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200. Kiwis won't need to use a pin at all of their stores in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of Covid-19. The PIN limit was originally $80.

9.15am - Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told RNZ that under the new quarantine rules to be announced today, travellers would be met at the airport and taken straight to a quarantine facility.

Mr Peters said the police and military could also be used to help escort those returning to the country to holding centres.

8.55 - It’s expected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today announce compulsory quarantine for every person arriving in New Zealand. Those arriving into the country will have to go into quarantine in supervised facilities, according to RNZ.



Many have been demanding such action, including opposition leader Simon Bridges, who has said the matter was “seriously urgent” to stop the spread of Covid-19. Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health said earlier this week stronger border measures were under “very active consideration”.

8.40 - When asked if the Government should be able to use apps to track Kiwis who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 during lockdown, New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he "understands" why. But, he says what's done with that information after it's collected needs to be addressed.

"There's going to be numbers of people needing to be tracked that makes the manual system really strained so I understand why there's a lot of work going on now in looking for technological solutions to assist that."



8.20am - Canterbury police are searching for a teenager in Rangiora who spat in the face of an officer after claiming he had coronavirus. The officer has is now in isolation and Canterbury police are looking for two males, aged around 14 years old.

This incident isn't a first. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there have been multiple reports of this “completely unacceptable” behaviour, with several police officers now in isolation.

8.00am - It was announced this morning by the Government that there would be a two-week extension for priority groups to get their flu vaccines, before being made available to the wider public.