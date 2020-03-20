Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce compulsory quarantine for all arrivals to NZ

1 NEWS digital producer Samantha Worthington has the latest updates from day 14 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

What we know so far:

- New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases sits at 1210

- 927 are positive or probable cases while 282 have recovered from the virus

- Today marks two weeks since New Zealand went into lockdown

9.30am - Countdown has confirmed that from today customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200. Kiwis won't need to use a pin at all of their stores in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of Covid-19. The PIN limit was originally $80.

9.15am - Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told RNZ that under the new quarantine rules to be announced today, travellers would be met at the airport and taken straight to a quarantine facility.

Mr Peters said the police and military could also be used to help escort those returning to the country to holding centres.

8.55 - It’s expected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today announce compulsory quarantine for every person arriving in New Zealand. Those arriving into the country will have to go into quarantine in supervised facilities, according to RNZ.



Many have been demanding such action, including opposition leader Simon Bridges, who has said the matter was “seriously urgent” to stop the spread of Covid-19. Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health said earlier this week stronger border measures were under “very active consideration”.

8.40 - When asked if the Government should be able to use apps to track Kiwis who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 during lockdown, New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he "understands" why. But, he says what's done with that information after it's collected needs to be addressed.

"There's going to be numbers of people needing to be tracked that makes the manual system really strained so I understand why there's a lot of work going on now in looking for technological solutions to assist that."



8.20am - Canterbury police are searching for a teenager in Rangiora who spat in the face of an officer after claiming he had coronavirus. The officer has is now in isolation and Canterbury police are looking for two males, aged around 14 years old.

This incident isn't a first. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there have been multiple reports of this “completely unacceptable” behaviour, with several police officers now in isolation.

8.00am - It was announced this morning by the Government that there would be a two-week extension for priority groups to get their flu vaccines, before being made available to the wider public.