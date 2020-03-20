Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce business guidelines for operation outside of Level 4 next week

1 NEWS digital producer Samantha Worthington has the latest updates from day 15 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

What we know so far:

- New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases sits at 1239

- From midnight tonight all returning New Zealanders will be required to undergo "quarantine or managed isolation"

- Three hundred and seventeen people have recovered from the virus in New Zealand

- Today marks two weeks since New Zealand went into lockdown

2.40pm - A charter flight carrying gear such as gloves and masks to protect New Zealand's essential services against coronavirus has arrived at Auckland Airport today.

It is the first of five charter flights scheduled to arrive within the next 10 days carrying 500 tonnes of PPE, according to National Express Products. The shipments will include millions of disposal masks, gloves, wipes, hundreds of thousands of coveralls, and face shields.

The PPE will be given to essential service providers such as NZ Police, NZ Defence Force, and healthcare workers.

1.50pm - The Prime Minister says life will still be different once the country exits Level 4 lockdown.

"When we are in the position to move from alert Level 4 it will only be from there to alert Level 3. So life will still be different."

She said every business should prepare to move out of Level 3 and Government will provide more official guidance next week.

1.40pm - Despite coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister says it is too soon to make changes to New Zealand's election date.

"Of course the alert level you're in will make a big difference because we need people to go out and make a vote," said Jacinda Ardern.

1.30pm - Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he expects coronavirus case numbers to stay low, but with a few bumps up and down.

1.25pm - The Prime Minister says guidelines for Kiwi businesses operating in Level 3 will be revealed next week.

"I ask every business to use the time to prepare for what every alert level means for you. Can you build in contact tracing tools or mechanisms?"

1.20pm - All returning New Zealanders will be required to under go "quarantine or managed isolation" from midnight tonight, Prime Minister has announced.

Everyone arriving must go into a hotel that is being provided by the Government. Quarantine is applied to those who are symptomatic. Those who are not will be required to isolate, and can step outside for fresh air, but both will be required to stay in the facility for 14 days.

"I am also signalling that the requirement for 14 days of quarantine or managed self-isolation in a government-approved facility, will be a prerequisite for anyone entering the country in order to keep the virus out," said Ms Ardern.

1.15pm - The Prime Minister has announced the lowest daily number of cases since before the lockdown began at 29. Jacinda Ardern says Kiwis 'have saved lives' with actions taken to date.

1.05pm - New Zealand now has 1239 cases of coronavirus with 29 new cases announced today.

12.35pm - The Waikato DHB has today confirmed two nurses have tested positive for Covid-19. The nurses, who work in the same ward at Waikato Hospital, have been stood down on developing symptoms.

Staff who were working on that ward during the previous week - March 31 to April 6 - have also been stood down as the hospital works to obtain more information regarding the nursing movements.

The ward provides general medical services, mostly for those 65-years-plus. Waikato DHB says are no Covid-19 positive patients in the ward at present.

12:15pm - The Transport Minister has announced that all driver licences, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications have been extended under lockdown.

Phil Twyford says those that expired on or after 1 January 2020 will be valid for up to six months from 10 April 2020. The extension is for essential travel only.

12.10pm - Benefit numbers in New Zealand have jumped due to the Covid-19 crisis. The Ministry of Social Development (MsD) has received a huge increase in applications due to Covid-19, and has seen benefits increase by 8 per cent.

Last week, MsD received 22,500 benefit applications, which some Ms Sepuloni said were duplicate applications and some people may not be eligible for those benefits applied for.

12.00pm - Eight camper vans have been stopped and turned around by Tasman police at a checkpoint south of Murchison.

Police said on Faceook people were ordered to return to their homes in Christchurch "where they were supposed to be rather than trying to get to an Easter holiday destination".

11.30am - NZ police have already started preparing for non-essential travel this Easter weekend, particularly those who want to head to their bach. The current Level 4 restriction requires everyone to remain at the place of residence they were in as of midnight 25 March, as New Zealand went into lockdown.

Officers have already been spotted stopping traffic on SH1, the main road heading North of Auckland. Northland police are also urging boaties to keep off of the water this weekend.

10.55am - The latest figures from Stats NZ show spending on hospitality during the month of March fell the most of any retail industries in dollar terms, in the wake of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

With all non-essential businesses having to close due to Level 4 restrictions, March saw $338 million less spent on dining out and staying in hotels and motels arount the country.

10.40am - The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases around the world has topped 1.5 million. The number has reached 1,504,971, according to Johns Hopkins University.

10.20am - Airways could be closing seven of its regional air traffic control towers, according to RNZ. It comes as traveller numbers dropped significantly due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some of the services under review include New Plymouth, Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Rotorua.

10.15am - What's happening with Covid-19 around the world:

In the UK, London is trialling a new method of boarding on the city's buses after nine bus staff died of Covid-19. This comes as the death toll in the UK climbs to more than 7,000 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care battling the virus. He is said to be in a "clinically stable" condition.

In the US, New York state reported 731 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, its biggest increase since the start of the outbreak, Associated Press reports. New York state's death toll now sits at 5,489.

In Australia, new coronavirus infections continue to stabilise in NSW with the state recording 48 new cases yesterday, taking its total to 2734, according to AAP. The state's death toll remains at 21.

9.30am - Countdown has confirmed that from today customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200. Kiwis won't need to use a pin at all of their stores in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of Covid-19. The PIN limit was originally $80.

9.15am - Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told RNZ that under the new quarantine rules to be announced today, travellers would be met at the airport and taken straight to a quarantine facility.

Mr Peters said the police and military could also be used to help escort those returning to the country to holding centres.

8.55am - It’s expected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today announce compulsory quarantine for every person arriving in New Zealand. Those arriving into the country will have to go into quarantine in supervised facilities, according to RNZ.



Many have been demanding such action, including opposition leader Simon Bridges, who has said the matter was “seriously urgent” to stop the spread of Covid-19. Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health said earlier this week stronger border measures were under “very active consideration”.

8.40am - When asked if the Government should be able to use apps to track Kiwis who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 during lockdown, New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he "understands" why. But, he says what's done with that information after it's collected needs to be addressed.

"There's going to be numbers of people needing to be tracked that makes the manual system really strained so I understand why there's a lot of work going on now in looking for technological solutions to assist that."



8.20am - Canterbury police are searching for a teenager in Rangiora who spat in the face of an officer after claiming he had coronavirus. The officer has is now in isolation and Canterbury police are looking for two males, aged around 14 years old.

This incident isn't a first. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there have been multiple reports of this “completely unacceptable” behaviour, with several police officers now in isolation.

8.00am - It was announced this morning by the Government that there would be a two-week extension for priority groups to get their flu vaccines, before being made available to the wider public.