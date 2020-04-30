Covid-19 update: Three new cases today, over 1000 Level 3 breach complaints made

The Director-General of Health has announced there are three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 19.

The new Covid-19 cases were all made up of confirmed cases, with no probable cases.

Today's cases brings New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, to 1476. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is 1129.

Of those cases, Dr Bloomfield confirmed 1241 people have recovered, up 12 on yesterday for 84 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr Bloomfield added there are seven people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.

Yesterday, 5867 Covid-19 tests were carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total to 134,570 so far.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also gave an update on the violator statistics at Alert Level 3 after New Zealand moved down from Alert Level 4 earlier this week.

Ms Ardern said 1035 complaints have been received with 277 of those complaints since referred to the compliance assessment team.

Of those, 104 were tasked with further action with agencies such as MBIE, police, WorkSafe and MPI getting involved depending on the situation.

"The common theme of complaints were lack of social distancing, business breaches by patrons or staff, safe operating practices for cafes, recreational activities and specific complaints about in-home gatherings," Ms Ardern said.