Covid-19 update: One new infection in the Auckland community

There is one new Covid-19 infection in the Auckland community to report today.

There is no 1pm news conference, with the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health by email.

In total there were three new infections, with two detected among those in New Zealand's border isolation facilities, with 114 active cases overall.

Covid-19 modeler Shaun Hendy told 1 NEWS people should be prepared for the possibility.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal whether Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3 beyond Wednesday, and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2. 

The one case in the community is a person living with someone already infected.

One of the imported cases is a woman in her 20s who arrived from Croatia. She was in managed isolation in Rotorua but has not been moved to Auckland's Jet Park.

The second person was at a hotel in Auckland.

Three people remain in intensive care at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, with six others stable on wards.

All are isolated from other patients. 

Auckland's Level 3 lockdown likely to be extended, says data modelling expert

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
