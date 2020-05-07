Covid-19 update: One new case announced

The Director-General of Health has announced there is one new confirmed Covid-19 case in New Zealand today.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Ashley Bloomfield also said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

Dr Bloomfield said the new case is a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the Matamata cluster - New Zealand's third largest with 77 cases.

The new case has led Waikato DHB to take action, Dr Bloomfield said.

"The Waikato DHB is publicly calling for anyone in Matamata who is concerned they may have been exposed to Covid-19, regardless of whether they were directly involved in the St Patricks Day event that led to this cluster, to immediately seek advice if they want to look at getting tested."

The new case brings New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, as well as probable cases, to 1489. The number of confirmed cases - which New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation - is 1139 .

Dr Bloomfield said a total of 1332 cases have recovered, a total of 89 per cent of overall cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr Bloomfield added there are two people in hospital in Auckland with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus. Three have been closed so far.

The Ministry of Health says on its website closed means there is no longer transmission of the virus within, or associated with the cluster after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent onset date of a reported case.