Covid-19 update: NZ now at 10 days without any new cases, with one case still remaining active

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has announced there continues to be no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand for the tenth-straight day, as the country's active cases remains at one. 

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

Today's news means that the number of people in New Zealand who have or have had Covid-19 remains at 1504, with 1154 confirmed cases.

Of those, 1481 people have recovered from the virus, with the country's death toll still sitting at 22. 

More to come.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
