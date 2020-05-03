Covid-19 update: No new cases for ninth day, with one active case remaining

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today for the ninth day in a row.

Source: 1 NEWS

There remains one active case in Auckland and no-one in hospital.

There are no additional deaths to report, with the national death toll standing at 22.

The number of confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in the country remains at 1504. Of these, 1154 are confirmed cases.

Yesterday, 2111 tests were processed. The total number of tests completed to date is 280,983.