TODAY |

Covid-19 update: No new cases for ninth day, with one active case remaining

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today for the ninth day in a row.

Source: 1 NEWS

There remains one active case in Auckland and no-one in hospital.

There are no additional deaths to report, with the national death toll standing at 22.

The number of confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in the country remains at 1504. Of these, 1154 are confirmed cases.

Yesterday, 2111 tests were processed. The total number of tests completed to date is 280,983.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 468,000 registrations, an increase of 10,000 since this time yesterday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19 update: No new cases for ninth day, with one active case remaining
2
Two people die in separate crashes across New Zealand
3
Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after being stripped of 'billionaire' status
4
Road shuts due to flooding, vehicles trapped as storm batters upper North Island
5
SpaceX rocket destroyed in dramatic fireball during testing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Greece to allow international tourists to resume entry from next month

Road shuts due to flooding, vehicles trapped as storm batters upper North Island

US cities fear major protests may fuel new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks

Four Lotto players share $1 million prize