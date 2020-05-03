Covid-19 update: No new cases for ninth day, with one active case remaining

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today for the ninth day in a row.
There remains one active case in Auckland and no-one in hospital.
There are no additional deaths to report, with the national death toll standing at 22.
The number of confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in the country remains at 1504. Of these, 1154 are confirmed cases.
Yesterday, 2111 tests were processed. The total number of tests completed to date is 280,983.
The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 468,000 registrations, an increase of 10,000 since this time yesterday.