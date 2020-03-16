TODAY |

Covid-19 update: No new cases in NZ for 19th consecutive day

Source:  1 NEWS

No new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in New Zealand for 19 days in a row, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

The country still has zero active cases, with 1504 confirmed and probable cases in total throughout the outbreak.

Another significant cluster in Auckland has closed, meaning it's been 28 days since the last case completed isolation. Nine of the 16 significant clusters are now closed.

Another 2631 Covid-19 tests were conducted in New Zealand yesterday, all returning negative results.

Just under 300,000 tests have now been done to date, with 298,532 carried out since January 22.

The country is still well-stocked with testing supplies, with 262,848 remaining available.

Twenty-two people have died of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the outbreak began.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
