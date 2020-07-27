Covid-19 update: Auckland quarantine worker only new case, plus one historical

Last night’s confirmed case of a quarantine worker is the only new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, while a historical case has also been recorded.

File picture. Source: istock.com

A staff member from the Jet Park Hotel was confirmed last night as having visited an Auckland restaurant and bottle shop while infectious with Covid-19.

All 25 close contacts of the worker have been identified and contacted and are now completing their self-isolation and are being tested.

So far, six of the contacts have returned a negative test while the other results are still pending.

Both the restaurant and bottle store identified last night as locations where the worker visited while infectious have closed for deep cleaning.

Fewer than 20 people who visited those locations received a notification via the Covid-19 tracer app, according to the Ministry of Health.

A review by the Ministry of Health is underway to track the movements of the quarantine worker in order to establish how they were infected.

A pop-up testing station for workers at the quarantine facility was established this morning to test all of the staff, while additional testing is also underway for staff at other managed isolation facilities having stayed at the same accommodation as the confirmed case.

The historical case reported had arrived from London via Singapore on 5 October but has now recovered.

Having previously tested positive on 19 September while in the United Kingdom, they alerted managed isolation staff upon their arrival.

The returnee tested positive again on October 5 when they arrived in New Zealand.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 43.

Today's confirmed cases bring the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to 1620.