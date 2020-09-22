Covid-19 update: 11 new cases in managed isolation, none in community

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There were no new cases of the virus in the community.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 74 and the number of confirmed cases to 1,578.

Five of today's new cases are related to the international fishing crew spending their duration in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel.

"We have always expected that additional cases from this group were likely," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two of the new cases come from a family group arriving from Amsterdam via Singapore.

The other cases include two returning from the UK and another from the United Arab Emirates.

Today's announcement was provided through written statement as there was no press conference scheduled for this afternoon.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, one in the community and a further eight in managed isolation.

Seven community testing centres are open across Auckland for the entire long weekend as health officials closely monitor their testing capacity.