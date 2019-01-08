TODAY |

Covid-19 uncertainty sinks another big event - New Zealand's largest boat show

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s largest boat show has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Auckland at night. Source: istock.com

Stacey Cook, organiser of the 2020 Auckland Boat Show, said with uncertainty with restriction levels, they have decided to cancel the event.

The show was meant to run between October 8 to 11. 

“The safety of people - the community, show goers, our exhibitors and team - is our first priority,” the Auckland Boat Show said on Facebook. 

Cook said: “With over 1.4 million New Zealanders going boating every year, boating is a way of life for many and we know that the boating public will share our disappointment in not being able to see and experience the latest in technology, equipment and new boat and engine models on offer at the now-cancelled show.”

Refunds are available for ticket-holders from iTICKET. More details about refunds are expected to be released. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sailing
