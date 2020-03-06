Covid-19: Two of today's cases under investigation, three people in ICU ward

According to the Ministry of Health two of today's Covid-19 cases are still under investigation with no known link as of yet to the Auckland community cluster.

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

The other four cases have been epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland – two are household contacts and two are church contacts.

There are nine people in hospital in New Zealand due to the effects of coronavirus, including three people in intensive care at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

The six other people are on wards.

The Ministry of Health says it has received more than 10,000 applications for exemptions for people wanting to enter or leave Auckland during Alert Level 3.

"The applications are being assigned to teams for processing as soon as they come in – to date the team has approved more than 1,400 applications and declined around 300.

"Urgent exemptions, for example, to visit a dying relative, are prioritised and dealt with promptly," the Ministry says.

The Government will announce its decision on alert levels on Monday after a Cabinet meeting.



