Covid-19 tracing app gets go-ahead from Ministry of Health

An app used to trace cases of Covid-19 is set to roll out in New Zealand in the next few weeks, the Ministry of Health this morning confirmed.

It's hoped the technology will be in operation by mid-May but there is still some work to be done.

"The app itself is undergoing further development. We are working on standards for other app providers including the use of QR codes, so people could check in at businesses or places," the Ministry said in a statement.

"It will first enable pre-registration, which will help ensure we have up to date contact details for New Zealanders, to help contact tracers in their work."

The TraceTogether app was developed in Singapore and was being being investigated by the Government as a potential monitoring tool to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been very clear on from the beginning that no tracking app provides a silver bullet,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier this month.

It’s believed the app, when installed on a phone, does not collect location data, but instead uses bluetooth technology to record close contacts of the phone’s user.

If two people who are in close contact with each other both have the app installed, both phones will store the information received from the app.

