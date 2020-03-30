TODAY |

Covid-19 timeline: A look back at how NZ responded to the crisis, eliminating all active cases

Source:  1 NEWS

It was announced this afternoon that no active Covid-19 cases remain in New Zealand. Here's a look back at how we achieved elimination.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

February 2: Jacinda Ardern announces a ban on travellers from mainland China as cases there continue to grow.

February 28: The first case of Covid-19 is announced in New Zealand, as a person in their 60s tests positive after arriving from Iran.

March 5: First locally transmitted case occurs, as an Auckland man in his 40s was infected by a family member who had returned from Iran.

March 19: All border entries closed to non-New Zealand residents and those arriving must self-isolate for 14 days.

March 21: A four-tiered alert level system is introduced to try and manage Covid-19 in New Zealand, and those over 70 years old are asked to stay home. The country begins at Alert Level 2, but this is quickly moves to Alert Level 3 two days later.

March 25: The nation moves from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 4, putting all of New Zealand into a full lockdown in which only trips for essential needs are allowed and essential workers are the only people allowed to leave home for work.

March 29: First death from Covid-19 recorded in the country. The woman who died was in her 70s and lived on the West Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anne Guenole died from Covid-19 in Greymouth. Source: 1 NEWS

April 5: The country reaches over 1000 cases at 1039.

April 10: All people arriving into New Zealand must undergo a 14-day supervised quarantine.

April 27: Alert Level 4 drops to 3 after just over one month at Level 4.

May 13: As the rate of cases continues to slow, New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2.

May 29: The social gathering limit is raised from 10 to 100 people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But other restrictions to gatherings still apply as New Zealand remains in Alert Level 2. Source: 1 NEWS

June 5: The 14th day of no new Covid-19 cases is recorded.

June 8: For the first time since the pandemic first took hold in New Zealand, there are no active cases of Covid-19 detected within out borders. 

At 3pm today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Bloomfield will announce when New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

The announcement will be live on TVNZ1, as well as here on 1news.co.nz and on Facebook.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
Covid-19 Advice and Info
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern says NZ will move to Alert Level 1 at midnight
2
New milestone reached in fight against Covid-19 with no active cases in New Zealand
3
'Thank you, New Zealand' - Alert Level 1 to begin at midnight, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'The biggest of hearts' - Families pay tribute to boys, grandmother killed in Raetihi farm tragedy
00:23

Boys aged 5 and 10 identified as victims in Raetihi farm pond tragedy
06:40

Starship Foundation calling on Kiwis' genorisity to help keep air ambulance for kids running

Top NZ immunologist backs theory Covid-19 is losing potency, could become common cold virus