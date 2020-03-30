Covid-19 timeline: A look back at how NZ responded to the crisis, eliminating all active cases

It was announced this afternoon that no active Covid-19 cases remain in New Zealand. Here's a look back at how we achieved elimination.

February 2: Jacinda Ardern announces a ban on travellers from mainland China as cases there continue to grow.

February 28: The first case of Covid-19 is announced in New Zealand, as a person in their 60s tests positive after arriving from Iran.

March 5: First locally transmitted case occurs, as an Auckland man in his 40s was infected by a family member who had returned from Iran.

March 19: All border entries closed to non-New Zealand residents and those arriving must self-isolate for 14 days.

March 21: A four-tiered alert level system is introduced to try and manage Covid-19 in New Zealand, and those over 70 years old are asked to stay home. The country begins at Alert Level 2, but this is quickly moves to Alert Level 3 two days later.

March 25: The nation moves from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 4, putting all of New Zealand into a full lockdown in which only trips for essential needs are allowed and essential workers are the only people allowed to leave home for work.

March 29: First death from Covid-19 recorded in the country. The woman who died was in her 70s and lived on the West Coast.

April 5: The country reaches over 1000 cases at 1039.

April 10: All people arriving into New Zealand must undergo a 14-day supervised quarantine.

April 27: Alert Level 4 drops to 3 after just over one month at Level 4.

May 13: As the rate of cases continues to slow, New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2.

May 29: The social gathering limit is raised from 10 to 100 people.

June 5: The 14th day of no new Covid-19 cases is recorded.

June 8: For the first time since the pandemic first took hold in New Zealand, there are no active cases of Covid-19 detected within out borders.

At 3pm today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Bloomfield will announce when New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.