Covid-19 tests in MIQ: 27 people refused testing over two months

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 27 people refused Covid-19 tests in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities between the end of August and the first week of November.

Source: Getty

Returnees are tested twice during their stay and the government can ask people who refuse tests to stay for longer.

New variants of Covid-19 has led the government to introduce a third test for people travelling from high risk countries like the United Kingdom and United States.

Among those who refused tests, 19 people stayed in the hotels for longer than the minimum 14-day-period - and one stayed for 28 days.

In line with testing guidelines, 56 infants under six months left without being tested.

Each day, more than 900 Covid-19 tests are carried out in managed isolation and quarantine hotels.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49, with 1795 total confirmed cases, after the country recorded another seven new Covid-19 cases in isolation facilities since Sunday.