TODAY |

Covid-19 tests in MIQ: 27 people refused testing over two months

Source: 

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 27 people refused Covid-19 tests in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities between the end of August and the first week of November.

Source: Getty

Returnees are tested twice during their stay and the government can ask people who refuse tests to stay for longer.

New variants of Covid-19 has led the government to introduce a third test for people travelling from high risk countries like the United Kingdom and United States.

Among those who refused tests, 19 people stayed in the hotels for longer than the minimum 14-day-period - and one stayed for 28 days.

In line with testing guidelines, 56 infants under six months left without being tested.

Each day, more than 900 Covid-19 tests are carried out in managed isolation and quarantine hotels.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49, with 1795 total confirmed cases, after the country recorded another seven new Covid-19 cases in isolation facilities since Sunday.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,398,932.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
2
Trainee social worker left short-changed by student allowance policy
3
NZ Army member named as man who died at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival
4
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
5
Waikato prison lockdown: Corrections says exercise yard fire was caused by inmates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Coromandel highway closed after serious crash involving car and motorbike

Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
02:59

Tasman hailstorm destruction: Boxing Day storm likely to impact farmers for over a year

US meat works boss fired for betting on how many workers would get Covid-19