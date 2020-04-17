TODAY |

Covid-19 testing at two Auckland supermarkets today yields 300 swabs

Source:  1 NEWS

Wider testing for community transmission of coronavirus has ramped up even further, with two supermarket sites in Auckland the focus of today's efforts.

Testing was undertaken at supermarket sites in Māngere and Henderson, with 150 swabs taken at each from members of the public who volunteered for testing at each location.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health widened its community tracing of coronavirus by starting testing at supermarkets.

An initial group of 300 people were tested at a Queenstown supermarket.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said supermarket testing was happening in Queenstown to “build a picture to see if there was any community transmission happening".

Yesterday, at a Christchurch Pak'n Save, dozens of people were also tested.

Waitemata DHB CEO and Covid-19 regional lead Dr Dale Bramley said data from the additional testing would assist national decision-making on the management of the pandemic.

“It is important to identify any unconfirmed positive cases in our communities and to have as much information as possible on potential community transmission,” Dr Bramley said.


“Across New Zealand, around one per cent of overall tests to date have produced a positive result. The data gathered at the two locations across Auckland today will feed into the national data pool and further enrich our understanding of community prevalence.”

Dr Bramley thanked members of the public for embracing the opportunity for sentinel community testing and the staff who performed the swabbing.

Swabs will now be subject to laboratory testing, with results communicated to those tested within the next 48 hours.

