Covid-19 testing criteria back in question after community tests drop to just eight on Sunday

Just eight people were swabbed for Covid-19 in the community on Sunday, prompting the Government to look at whether to loosen testing criteria.

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has said he wants an average of 4000 tests a day to make sure the disease has not resurfaced anywhere.

The latest figures from Sunday show 681 people were swabbed - but 673 of them were in isolation hotels, meaning just eight people around the country were tested.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that was not good enough, even taking the normally slower weekend rates into account.

Yesterday, Cabinet discussed whether the testing criteria needed to change, she said.

"We've set down an expectation with the minister that he will go and work with the Ministry of Health on whatever adjustments are required to see that surveillance testing increase," she said.

GP clinics and testing centres were swamped last month when cold and flu season hit, with about 10,000 people being tested a day.

Those numbers dropped right back when the ministry changed its testing criteria to say low-risk people with mild symptoms did not automatically need to be tested.

However, Hipkins has said the pendulum has swung too far the other way, with numbers consistently in the 1000s or 2000s.