Covid-19 survivor: 'Tenacious' Avondale community will overcome virus

Auckland’s Avondale community is “tenacious” and it will overcome the virus, a community leader says.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed a 25-year-old teacher at Auckland’s Avondale College had contracted Covid-19 as part of the most recent outbreak.

But, it’s not the school’s first brush with the virus.

Exactly one year ago, one of its students tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting it from a family member.

That family member is Seumanu Simon Matāfai, the uncle of the student.

Matāfai has worked for the school for the past 19 years as its Samoan group tutor and, more recently, the school's award-winning gospel choir director. He’s also the school’s former deputy head boy.

This time last year, Matāfai was in hospital battling the virus. He went on to make a full recovery.

On Wednesday, he was travelling back to Auckland from Rotorua’s Cadenza 2021 “The Big Sing” event with about 25 other school staff and students. It was then they were told everyone at the school was considered a close contact and was required to get tested immediately.

“For a lot of the students, it was their first time outside Auckland. So, it was a good experience,” Matāfai said.

“It was a bit of a bittersweet moment as the choir did really well in the competition, and then we were given the news…and had to make our way back home.

“It was fast, really clear messaging from our school. Really proud of [how the school] has responded.”

He “really felt” for the teacher that contracted the virus.

“We talk a lot about kindness, but for me, it’s more about empathy because I’ve been through it myself. So, good thoughts and good prayers are going out to the staff member.”

The situation had brought back Matāfai’s memories of his time in hospital. He spent some time in the same ward with the highly-respected Dr Joe Williams, a former Cook Islands Prime Minister and established Auckland GP.

Williams became the 24th person to die from Covid-19 in September last year.

“It was through a Samoan cleaner who came into my room — blessings to her, my new auntie — she told me about Dr Williams’ death,” Matāfai said.

“It really hit me because I was really struggling myself…[with] all the different complications. And that was the original virus. So, I’m concerned that this is the Delta virus and we’ve seen the impact around the world.

“We can only know it’s going to be worse.”

Matāfai worried, too, because the Delta variant’s impact on young people. Avondale College is the third largest secondary school in the country, with about 2800 students.

“My family are survivors. It’s about the outlook and how you perceive the situation and having a positive response in terms of overcoming the virus. The virus is not bigger than us, we’re bigger than the virus.”

It was a time to support one another, and to not be afraid, Matāfai said.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated. He said he was proud to be fully vaccinated.