Covid-19: What support is available for businesses

Businesses are once again facing uncertainty as tougher Covid-19 restrictions are reintroduced in the wake of new community infections.

Source: istock.com

Auckland is in Alert Level 3 until at least midnight Wednesday, and the rest of NZ is in Level 2, meaning some businesses have to change how they operate.

Here is some of the support on offer.

WAGE SUBSIDY

In the event of a move a Levels 3 and 4 for sevens days or more, the wage subsidy will be available.

The value will be $585.80 a week for full-time staff, and $350 for part-time, and businesses will need to show a 40 per cent decline compared to the six weeks prior to the alert level change.

RESURGENCE SUPPORT PAYMENT

In the event of a move to Levels 2, 3 or 4 for seven days or more, businesses that suffer a revenue drop of 30 per cent over a fortnight will be able to receive up to $21,500 depending on how many employees they have.

Businesses can get $1500 plus $400 for every full-time employee, up to 50 employees.

SHORT-TERM ABSENCE PAYMENT

The short-term absence payment helps businesses to pay employees who can't work from home while they wait for a Covid-19 test result. It's also available to those self-employed.

A one-off $350 payment is available for each employee, and can be used once for each eligible worker in a 30-day period. There is an exception to the 30-day limit, however. The payment can be applied for more than once if the worker is told to get a test by a doctor or medical official.

LEAVE SUPPORT SCHEME

Available when staff have been told to self-isolate, have Covid-19, a caregiver of someone told to self-isolate, a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or are in a household with people at high risk from Covid-19 and have been told to self-isolated, and can't work from home.

TRAVEL OUTSIDE AUCKLAND