Covid-19 strain sees Waikato Hospital ask public with non-urgent illnesses not to come to ED

Source:  1 NEWS

Waikato Hospital is asking people with non-urgent medical issues not to come to their emergency department as the hospital struggles with "significant" high demand during Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

In a Facebook post last night, people were asked to seek help from urgent care centres and their GPs and not come to the emergency department if they weren’t needing urgent care.

Some non-urgent elective surgeries are also being rescheduled.

The post said high demand across the hospital, Alert Level 2 conditions and preparations for Covid-19 vaccinations rollout have put pressure on the hospital.

“Waikato Hospital is one of many others across the country also experiencing the same heightened need,” the post read.

“We ask that the community to be patient with us while we treat the urgent presentations both within the hospital and the emergency department.

“There may be some delays and/or wait times for non-urgent issues.”

Those with appointments are still able to be seen.

However, those with minor injuries without a significant wound, throat infections, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting or diarrhoea have been asked to visit their GP or ring Healthline.

