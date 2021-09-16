TODAY |

Covid-19 saliva test drop-off sites set up near Auckland

From Friday, essential workers crossing the Auckland boundary will have to prove they have returned a negative Covid-19 test result.

Several sites have been set up near the border for workers to pick up and drop off saliva tests.

People permitted to cross the border can register for the app before picking up and dropping off a test. They will then receive a text message within the next 24 hours with their result.

Essential workers must show police carrying out checks that they have returned a negative result in the past seven days, alongside documentation proving they may cross the border.

