TODAY |

What Covid-19 rules do you follow when you live on the Auckland-Waikato border?

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's in lockdown, the rest of the country isn't - so what if you live smack bang in the middle of the city's border with Waikato? That's exactly the dilemma for a select few in Buckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are some people who effectively have one foot in each camp, living right on the border between Auckland, which is in Alert Level 3 and Waikato which is on Level 2. Source: Seven Sharp

Pete Lewis is a Buckland lad through-and-though, but even with his lifetime of local knowledge, he can't be sure which side of the boundary he's on.

"It zigzags all over the show, it's not in straight lines, it diverts off here, there and everywhere sort of thing. It's all over the show, you have to have a map to see exactly where it is," he told Seven Sharp.

It can cause for some head scratching when trying to adhere to the different Covid-19 levels.

Watch the full story above as the good folks of Buckland try to work out which side of the fence, literally, they sit on.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two Auckland primary schools, preschool close amid positive Covid-19 cases
2
LIVE: No new cases overnight, Health Minister says, as he hits back at Winston Peters' claims
3
National accused of 'self-serving' and 'Trump-esque' behaviour
4
Countdown 'disappointed' after supermarket staff verbally, physically abused by customers
5
Covid-19 lockdown extension likely - disease modelling expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50

Kiwis planning events nervously await Government decision on Covid-19 restrictions

Covid testing centre to move to Eden Park from Friday amid record Auckland testing numbers
04:11

Economy taking $400m hit a week at current alert levels

Timeline of New Zealand's newest Covid-19 community transmission cluster