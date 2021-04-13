Covid-19: Random checks at managed isolation hotels find numerous shortcomings

Random checks of 13 managed isolation & quarantine (MIQ) hotels in February and March found staff shortages, PPE supply problems, returnees left to mingle in a lift lobby and bus drivers not wearing - or refusing to wear - the required N95 masks and eye protection.

People walk past a MIQ facility. Source: Getty

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released more than 100 recommendations it made in the latest round of surveillance audits - noting improvements since December and January.

In one instance observed by auditors, a bus was returning to an MIQ hotel after taking returnees on the 30-minute drive back from an outdoor exercise area.

As it rolled up to the entrance, staff told returnees they would have to sit on board for a while, because someone in the hotel had tested positive for Covid-19 and the lobby was being deep cleaned.

For another 25 minutes they sat and waited as did the driver, who was wearing gloves and a medical face mask.

The bus had been cleaned with a fog gun but the surfaces hadn't been wiped. The driver didn't know he was meant to wear an N95 mask and refused to wear eye protection.

Epidemiologist Nick Wilson said it was "a real concern" that people in the system were refusing to wear the appropriate protective equipment.

"Those people should be moved to jobs where they're not in any contact with infected people," he said.

"Now that we're experiencing these more infectious variants of Covid, it really is completely inappropriate for people not to be using state of the art equipment."

That driver was among a total of nine drivers recorded wearing less PPE than they were meant to, across four hotels, in the latest audits.

Six of them were transporting new arrivals, two were driving buses to exercise areas, and one was transferring a Covid-19 positive patient to quarantine.

The MOH had spoken to bus companies and bus and van drivers had subsequently undertaken mask fitting and training.

In other findings, one hotel had to change its exercise roster after some 20 people were left in a small lift lobby, unsupervised, for 20 minutes.

PPE supplies have been restocked after two hotels were seen running short due to delivery problems.

Two hotels were short staffed - one with just 50 - 60 percent of the base roster healthcare staff it needed.

Wilson said it was great that audits were happening but he was surprised at the extent of the failings.

"These type of problems should have been, at this stage, extremely rare after a year of operating MIQ. It's a fundamental concern that this frequency of problems is still occurring in the system," he said.

He believed two underlying "design flaws" were contributing: People sharing smoking and exercise areas, and people being bussed to exercise.

"These are things that just don't happen in other countries where they're running similar hotel-based MIQ systems," he said.

A briefing to the Covid-19 Response Minister showed a 48 percent improvement since the last round of audits.

In December and January the MOH audited all the hotels, finding 19 'high-risk' gaps and making more than 400 recommendations.

Seven hotels needed more staff and three hotels didn't have outdoor furniture in their cleaning programme.

One had to move its exercise area to a place that wouldn't 'put the public at risk of exposure to Covid-19' and one was told to stop allowing ball sports in communal areas.

This week Aucklander Grace McCartney finished two weeks MIQ in the Novotel Ellerslie.

She said she felt safe and was impressed at the procedures and kindness of staff, right from the speedy check-in.

"It was good, I think that they must have gone through a lot of processes and changed it a lot to create the efficient way they do it now," she said.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker was relaxed about the findings.

As long as they are acted on quickly, MIQ seemed to be running smoothly, he said.

"We've probably got one of the most sophisticated border systems in the world, but we just have to keep refining it. We have to keep being very open and honest about when things go wrong and describing them in that way, then looking at systematic improvements. That's, I think, how we get ahead of the virus and stay ahead."

Baker wanted health officials to consider a different system for categorising findings - referring to "hazards", "near misses" and "border system failures" rather than putting the onus on individuals, or referring to breaches.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the findings categorised as 'high risk' had all been addressed.

It didn't specify the changes, but said they related to the management of laundry, staffing, cleaning, waste and infection prevention and control.

MIQ is giving weekly progress updates to the MOH.

The next audits have been underway this month.

Labour accused of pettiness by Judith Collins over not giving funding to National-created organisations like Whānau Ora

National leader Judith Collins has accused the Government of pettiness in its reluctance to give funding to organisations and policy that was brought in by her party.

Appearing on Breakfast just under a week after the Budget, Collins said she couldn’t understand why the Government put so much into restructuring but so little into delivery of services, particularly for Whānau Ora.

“One of the things that I thought was amazing with the last budget was so little for delivery on things like Whānau Ora that have been in place for several years and actually not exclusive Māori, that’s the other thing with Whānau Ora,” she said.

“Families can go there no matter what their ethnicity is, it’s not exclusive but is very much in the Maori way of doing things.”

Collins agreed with suggestions that the Government’s reluctance to allocate funding to Whānau Ora was because it was an organisation created by National and the Māori Party when they were in Government.

“It sounds petty but actually that’s what we’ve seen, just about everything we’ve brought in like social investment, which is very much about Whānau Ora for everybody who needed it, they just got rid of it so I actually think it [those suggestions] was probably right,” she said.

Collins also wouldn’t buy Covid as an excuse for what she called the Government’s inaction on immigration in the last 18 months following an announcement of a "once-in-a-generation" reset of the country's immigration system last week.

“Good people doing jobs in our rest homes, in our factories, in our engineering businesses, on our farms and they get treated as if they’re bad people, I don’t understand it,” she said.

Collins accused Immigration NZ of not responding to applications for 18 months.

“For a start when people apply under the rules, deal with their applications, we’ve had essentially almost nothing out of Immigration NZ for the last 17 or 18 months of applications that go in,” Collins said

“They’re getting this stonewalled reaction of no reaction.”

She also called for more to be done to reunite migrants separated from their families because of the pandemic.

“Some of them haven’t seen their families for 500 days and it’s all very well to say the can go home, no their homes are here, that’s what they came for, in some cases they’ve sold businesses, left jobs to come here because New Zealand said that we wanted them and that’s outrageous.”

6:56:25

For a start when people apply under the rules deal with their applications, we’ve had essentially almost nothing out of Immigration NZ for the last 17 or 18 months of applications that go in

They’re getting this stonewalled reaction of no reaction

They’re stuck in limbo

Good people doing jobs in rest homes, manufacturing, rest homes

No I don’t buy Covid excuse

Immigration department not doing anything for the last 17 or 18 months

Migrant families split, some of them haven’t seen their families in 500 days

In some cases sold businesses

I don’t understand it

One of the things that I thought was amazing with the last budget was so little for delivery on things like Whānau Ora that have been in place for several years and actually not exclusive Maori, that’s the other thing with Whānau Ora

Families can go there no matter what their ethnicity is, it’s not exclusive but is very much in the Maori way of doing things

It’s something that works, I don’t understand why the Government puts so much into restructuring, so little into delivery

6:58:40

Funding cut because it was National Maori Party initiative

It sounds petty but actually that’s what we’ve seen, just about everything we’ve brought in like social investment which is very much about Whānau Ora for everybody who needed it, they just got rid of it so I actually think it was probably right

There was nothing there for disability at all, I think the problem is, as we know, more and more people have disabilities as we live longer

But also children because of birth issues and things may have died, now we have got children with disabilities and adults with them and basically they said good luck for you and that’s not good enough

You don’t have to be anywhere in particular

Stargazers could see ‘rare’ double tonight with potential aurora along super blood moon, astronomer says

Stargazers could be in for a double treat tonight with the potential for an aurora along with the super blood moon.

For 14 minutes starting at 11.11pm tonight, the combination of a full moon, the moon being at its closest point to earth and a total lunar eclipse will make the moon appear rusty red in colour and larger than usual.

Astronomer Ian Griffin told Breakfast there was also the possibility of an aurora, or natural light show, tonight.

“Auroras are harder to predict, we know a couple of days ago a sunspot on the sun basically exploded and sent material towards the earth, we know it’s coming towards the earth, we don’t quite know when it’s going to arrive,” he said.

“It will be spectacular this evening if this full-on aurora happens during the eclipse, that is really quite rare if that happens.”

Regardless of whether an aurora occurs, Griffin said the super blood moon was worth waking children up for.

“What happens is during what we call a total eclipse of the moon, the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon so the earth cuts off sunlight that is usually illuminating the bright full moon and the only light that reaches the full moon has to pass through the earth’s atmosphere,” he said.

“So tonight if there was an astronaut standing on the moon during the eclipse and looking towards the earth, they’d see the dark earth surrounded by all of the sunsets all at once, it’d be beautiful sight.”

If your kids haven’t seen a total eclipse of the moon, get them up tonight cause it’s something which is really spectacular, seeing that bright full moon slowly change over the course of about 80 minutes.”

The celestial event will begin tonight at 9pm with a shadow appearing across the moon, Griffin said.

CLEAR SKIES FOR MUCH OF THE COUNTRY WILL ALLOW FOR PRIME VIEWING OF TONIGHT'S SUPER BLOOD MOON.

THE FULL MOON WILL BE AT THE CLOSEST POINT OF ITS ORBIT TO EARTH... AS IT UNDER=GOES A TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE... SET TO PEAK AT 11:11 TONIGHT.

BUT IT MAY NOT BE THE ONLY LIGHT=SHOW IN THE SKY... WITH SOME PREDICTIONS OF AN AURORA OVER NEW ZEALAND TONIGHT.

“Auroras are harder to predict, we know a couple of days ago a sunspot on the sun basically exploded and sent material towards the earth, we know it’s coming towards the earth, we don’t quite know when it’s going to arrive,”

It will be spectacular this evening if this full-on aurora happens during the eclipse, that is really quite rare if that happens

The celestial event will begin tonight at 9pm before culminating at 11.25pm, Griffin said.

THOSE IN THE SOUTH ISLAND, THE LOWER NORTH, WAIKATO AND AUCKLAND... WILL HAVE THE BEST VIEWS OF THE SUPER MOON.

723.32 long day today

723.43 one of the best natural phenomena, during total eclipse, the earth passes between the sun and the moon, which normally illuminates, and the only light that passes to the moon,

724.18 tonight if it's clear sky, you'll get to see this eclipse, so you don't have to be anywhere in particular,

724.50 they're not quite as rare as that, they're every few years, they're not uncommon, if your kids haven't see things kick off at 9, you'll see a little dark shadow, and just after 11

725.41 auroras are harder to predict, but the other day a sunspot on the sun spot, it will be spectacular this evening if the aurora starts, that really is quite rare

IT'S SOMETHING WE ONLY SEE ONCE IN A 'BLOOD' MOON... TONIGHT... THE MOON TURNS RED.

JUST AFTER ELEVEN P=M THE MOON WILL BLOCK THE SUN'S LIGHT... MAKING THE MOON APPEAR RED.

IT'S NOT THE ONLY SPECTACULAR SIGHT IN THE SKY THIS EVENING... EXPERTS ARE ALSO PREDICTING AN AURORA.

FOR MORE ON WHERE STAR GAZERS CAN CATCH THESE SPECTACLES... WE'RE JOINED BY ASTRONOMER IAN GRIFFIN...

“What happens is during what we call a total eclipse of the moon, the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon so the earth cuts off sunlight that is usually illuminating the bright full moon and the only light that reaches the full moon has to pass through the earth’s atmosphere,” he said.