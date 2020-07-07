TODAY |

Covid-19 privacy breach info came from Health Ministry, Michelle Boag says

Source: 

Former National Party president Michelle Boag says the Ministry of Health sent her the private details of people infected with Covid-19.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag Source: 1 NEWS

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

Boag last night confessed to passing that information to National MP Hamish Walker, who then leaked it to media.

When she announced her involvement in the leak, Boag said she had access to the private information as the acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

She added the personal information was sent to her private email, but did not disclose who sent it - until now.

Boag told RNZ the Ministry of Health had sent daily emails to her private email, which included the sensitive details of the country's Covid-19 cases.

Boag couldn't explain why it was sent to her private email, but suspected it was because she was only temporarily in the role of chief executive.

The government has already confirmed emergency services were regularly sent the details of the country's active cases, so they could take the proper precautions if responding to a call-out where someone with Covid-19 was present.

The Ministry of Health and the Health Minister both declined to comment when contacted by RNZ this evening.

Boag yesterday resigned as acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, but was only removed as a trustee today.

She also resigned this morning from her campaign and electorate roles in the Auckland Central seat, held by National's deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Christchurch teen steps and fends his way past 10 defenders in try of the year contender
2
Man with Covid-19 facing criminal charges after escaping isolation, visiting central Auckland supermarket
3
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
4
Western Australia's border closure being challenged in court
5
Covid-19 privacy breach info came from Health Ministry, Michelle Boag says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

WHO posts video praising New Zealand's success tackling Covid-19 pandemic

National says it will build Christchurch to Ashburton expressway if elected
01:19

Todd Muller says Government's 'everyday glitches' putting recovery back after Auckland isolation breaches