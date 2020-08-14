Covid-19: Police to hand out thousands of face masks in bid to help Kiwis 'ease into' Level 2

Police say they will help New Zealanders “ease into” the new Alert Level 2 restrictions, including the use of masks on public transport, which come into effect tomorrow morning.

A police officer wearing a mask gets his morning coffee from The Store in Kohimarama, Auckland. Source: Getty

From tomorrow, wearing a face covering will become mandatory on public transport at Alert Levels 2 and above.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says thousands of face masks will be distributed to members of the public across the country as part of their plan to increase visibility around the country and help remind people of the new restrictions.

"We recognise this requirement is something new for many Kiwis and it's something people may not have been used to doing previously," Mr Chambers said.

"While these masks have been designed to be disposable, as part of our education approach it is hoped that it makes the idea of wearing a face covering become more familiar for the public.

"Our response to Covid-19 has been to work with the public first and remind them of what is required from them.”

Mr Chambers added police will be present at transport hubs and other areas with high foot traffic to encourage face coverings, which is recommended while out in public.