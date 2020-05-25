TODAY |

Covid-19: PM confirms Cabinet will review 10-person limit on gatherings today, discuss move to Level 1

Source:  1 NEWS

Cabinet is set to review its 10-person limit for social gatherings in Alert Level 2 today.

Under the current rules, groups larger than 10 are not allowed to gather in public or at home. Source: Breakfast

It comes after police issued new guidelines on religious services on Friday, contradicting the Government's restrictions put in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet is meeting today to review the current 10-person limit on all gatherings, including church services. Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning it was her intention to release the information about 4pm.

"What's happening with our settings now, with mass gathering numbers and so on, but also if we manage to stay where we are, what it'll look like to get us to Level 1 and how long that might take," she said of what's on the agenda today.

Police guidelines go against the Government position that gatherings aren’t allowed. Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister earlier said Level 2 restrictions will be assessed by Cabinet every two weeks.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
Religion
Crime and Justice
