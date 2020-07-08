Covid-19 patients' privacy breach 'not justified or reasonable', inquiry finds

There was no justification for MP Hamish Walker and political operative Michelle Boag to leak confidential Covid-19 patient details, the inquiry into the privacy breach found today. The report also warned of concern at the "routine dissemination" of personal details by the Ministry of Health.

Names, addresses, ages and hotel names of people who tested positive for Covid-19 were leaked to some media outlets in early July by Mr Walker, a National MP who had been sent the details by Ms Boag, former National Party president and then-acting CEO of Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

The inquiry by Michael Heron found the motivations by Mr Walker and Ms Boag were political and "not justified or reasonable".

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has referred Mr Heron's report to the Privacy Commissioner.

The report found the security around personal information by the Ministry of Health "could have been tighter and the agency should have reviewed this earlier", Ms Quilter said.

She said the policies around privacy should have been reviewed when there was no longer community transmission in New Zealand - "and it was not".

"The information should not have been placed in the public arena, the Ministry of Health did not place it there," she said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health is fixing the issues identified in the report.

Background

July 4 - Media outlets reported it had received confidential Covid-19 patient information but did not release the details.

July 6 - Health Minister Chris Hipkins launches an inquiry into the leak.

July 7 - National MP Hamish Walker confessed to leaking Covid-19 patient details to the media. Shortly after, Michelle Boag admitted being the original source.

July 8 - Todd Muller said he didn't not want MP Hamish Walker to run as the party's candidate in the Clutha-Southland electorate. Michelle Boag quit her National Party roles. Mr Walker announced he would not stand at the next election.

July 9 - Mr Muller rejected questions that more than one MP had data leaks sent to them, and denied speaking to Michael Woodhouse.