Covid-19: NZ ski resorts announce plans to open after Govt exemption on 100-person limit

New Zealand's ski resorts are now allowed to open under Alert Level 2, without a limit on how many are allowed at any time.

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 100 people.

However, today New Zealand's major ski resorts from across the North and South Island confirmed specific guidelines have been agreed with the Government.

Under the guidelines, they won't be subject to the 100-person gathering limit.

The only requirement for the number of people allowed on the ski area will be making sure appropriate physical distancing can be managed, the industry announced today.

Hospitality facilities and restaurants at the ski resorts will be subject to the hospitality requirements, which currently limit 100 people indoors who must be seated and served separately.

The industry says the news is a huge relief for them.

"It’s been challenging to navigate a new environment, but we all have one goal this year and that’s to open safely for our guests," Cardrona Alpine Resorts general manager Bridget Legnavsky says.

NZ Ski boss Paul Anderson, who oversees Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and the Remarkables in the South Island, says they're getting ready to open in about a month.

"It’s fantastic to now be able to plan our seasons with confidence and support our staff to operate under the new guidelines."

Ms Legnavsky, Mr Anderson and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Jono Dean say they worked with the Government to develop the new guidelines.

Under the Level 2 restrictions, domestic travel is allowed for tourism and Kiwis have been encouraged to get out, explore their backyard and support local businesses.

