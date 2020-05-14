TODAY |

Covid-19: NZ ski resorts announce plans to open after Govt exemption on 100-person limit

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's ski resorts are now allowed to open under Alert Level 2, without a limit on how many are allowed at any time.

Source: 1 NEWS

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 100 people.

However, today New Zealand's major ski resorts from across the North and South Island confirmed specific guidelines have been agreed with the Government.

Under the guidelines, they won't be subject to the 100-person gathering limit.

The only requirement for the number of people allowed on the ski area will be making sure appropriate physical distancing can be managed, the industry announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The businesses will also be ab able to benefit from the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme. Source: 1 NEWS

Hospitality facilities and restaurants at the ski resorts will be subject to the hospitality requirements, which currently limit 100 people indoors who must be seated and served separately.

The industry says the news is a huge relief for them.

"It’s been challenging to navigate a new environment, but we all have one goal this year and that’s to open safely for our guests," Cardrona Alpine Resorts general manager Bridget Legnavsky says.

NZ Ski boss Paul Anderson, who oversees Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and the Remarkables in the South Island, says they're getting ready to open in about a month.

"It’s fantastic to now be able to plan our seasons with confidence and support our staff to operate under the new guidelines."

Read More:
Revised Level 2 guidance throws unexpected lifeline to ski fields around the country

Ms Legnavsky, Mr Anderson and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Jono Dean say they worked with the Government to develop the new guidelines.

Under the Level 2 restrictions, domestic travel is allowed for tourism and Kiwis have been encouraged to get out, explore their backyard and support local businesses.

GUIDELINES FOR SKI RESORTS UNDER LEVEL 2

  • Physical distancing required
  • Contact tracing in place
  • No limit on number of people allowed at once
  • Resort restaurants to follow hospitality limits of 100 people maximum, seated and served separately
  • Increased cleaning and sanitation
New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Dr Bloomfield announces new case linked to Auckland cluster, warns of virus' 'long tail'
2
'A pretty scary thing': Illness in children linked to Covid-19 worries US
3
Police seek help identifying man accused of 'sexual comments', assaulting woman at Porirua park
4
Two more cell towers set ablaze overnight, adding to list of arson attacks across Auckland
5
'Once Level 2 is over, they go' - Jacinda Ardern defends controversial new police powers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two more cell towers set ablaze overnight, adding to list of arson attacks across Auckland

National MP Chris Bishop rocks mullet at Parliament after losing bet

One dead after motorcycle collides with car in Northland

Covid-19: Dr Bloomfield warns of 'long tail' of virus as new case linked to Auckland cluster announced