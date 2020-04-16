Covid-19 by the numbers: Those who have recovered from virus in NZ now outnumber the sick

The number of people in New Zealand who have recovered from coronavirus is over half the total of those infected with it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced today that 770 people have recovered from the disease, which has infected 1401 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Today, it was announced there are 15 new cases of the virus in New Zealand - made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Dr Bloomfield said there were no new deaths to report today.