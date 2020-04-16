TODAY |

Covid-19 by the numbers: Those who have recovered from virus in NZ now outnumber the sick

Source:  1 NEWS

The number of people in New Zealand who have recovered from coronavirus is over half the total of those infected with it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wendy Petrie gives a short rundown of the current situation across the country. Source: 1 NEWS

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced today that 770 people have recovered from the disease, which has infected 1401 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Today, it was announced there are 15 new cases of the virus in New Zealand - made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Dr Bloomfield said there were no new deaths to report today.

There are now 12 people in hospitals throughout the country, with two people in intensive care. Two are in a critical condition.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
