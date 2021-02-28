TODAY |

Covid-19: New community case announced, linked to Auckland cluster

The Ministry of Health has announced a new community case of Covid-19 linked to the current Auckland cluster.

Auckland is at Alert Level 3 for at least seven days with the rest of NZ at Alert Level 2. Source: 1 NEWS

The person is a household contact of Cases I, J, K and L.

The new case has been labelled as Case O and is already in quarantine.

Case O was transferred to the facility on February 23 as a precautionary measure. 

The family which the case is linked to is from the family of six members whose other positive cases include a Year 10 student at Papatoetoe High School, a Kmart worker, an infant sibling and a KFC worker.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person became symptomatic yesterday and returned a positive Covid-19 test this afternoon, meaning Case O has been in quarantine for their infectious period.

As a result of the early precautionary measures carried out to contain potential Covid-19 spread from the household there are no new locations of interest and no risk to members of the public, the Ministry of Health said today in a press release.

Whole Genome Sequencing will be carried out to confirm a link between Case O and the other cases in the cluster.

Genomic sequencing has found that Case N is similar to that of Case M and is linked to the current outbreak.

More information on all the cases so far and how they are linked can be found here.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
