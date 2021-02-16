TODAY |

Covid-19: Napier's Art Deco Festival cancels Thursday events, may be cancelled entirely

Source:  1 NEWS

Napier’s Art Deco Festival, which usually draws tens of thousands to the region and was due to begin tomorrow, has cancelled its Thursday events because of the change to alert levels.

Napier (file photo). Source: istock.com

Event organisers Art Deco Trust said it will wait for further information before deciding later today whether to proceed with other events scheduled until Sunday, February 21.

It comes after news yesterday the festival’s opening day events would be cancelled.

The event has drawn in more than 40,000 visitors to the region in the past and more than 300 events were planned for this year's festival.

“We know how much it means to so many people, from festivalgoers to our associated event organisers who have worked so hard in planning for the festival this year, and to our loyal sponsors and supporters,” trust chair Barbara Arnott said.

“We are deeply disappointed that we have had to cancel so many events already and may need to cancel the remainder of the festival.”

Organisers said they would provide information about ticket refunds as soon as they make decisions about the events.

Like all regions outside Auckland, which has been elevated to the more serious Alert Level 3, Napier is under Alert Level 2 through at least Wednesday.

Under Level 2 guidelines, gatherings, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 100 people.

