Covid-19: MIQ bookings paused due to Delta outbreak

The Government has temporarily paused MIQ bookings as Covid-19 continues to spread in the community.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment posted the announcement on its Twitter page Monday evening.

"MIQ is temporarily pausing the release of rooms on the Managed Isolation Allocation System due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

"This includes cancelled vouchers that are normally re-released. No rooms will be available to book for a few days. Updates will be posted here," the post reads.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the Delta outbreak reached 107 cases in total today, after 35 new cases were announced.

It was also announced the country will remain at Alert Level 4 lockdown until at least 11.59pm, Friday August 27, while Auckland will stay at Level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday August 31.

Auckland's Alert Level will be reviewed next Monday, August 30, while the rest of New Zealand will be reviewed on Friday afternoon, August 27.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, alongside Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"There remains a number of unanswered questions," Ardern said. "We have some way to go yet."