Covid-19: Ministry of Health disagreed with some findings of border failures report

The Minister for Covid-19 Response says the Government is intending to release the report on New Zealand’s border testing system failures but hasn’t said when it will be made public.

Chris Hipkins says the report will come out but didn't say when that would be.

Chris Hipkins told TVNZ1’s Breakfast he received a draft of the report back in September, but the Ministry of Health wasn’t happy with some of the details inside the report.

“The Ministry of Health didn’t agree with some of the things that were in the report, so I asked the review panel to go back and talk to the Ministry of Health.”

He says he thought it was important that the Ministry had input into a report which affects them.

Cabinet received the final report two weeks ago and is in the process of considering the recommendations made, he says.

“It found that the testing that we asked to be put in place had now been put in place and it made some recommendations of how we could strengthen the system overall.”

One recommendation Hipkins sited from the report was to strengthen the administration of the Covid-19 response.

“Obviously there are some decisions to be made about that and some of them have financial implications so budgetary implications.”

The report was undertaken by an independent review panel back in August.

