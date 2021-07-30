TODAY |

Covid-19 mass vaccination event continues in Auckland

Vaccinators at a mass clinic in Auckland hope to get through about 11,500 bookings today and tomorrow.

People wait outside Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau for a Covid-19 jab. Source: Local Democracy Reporting

About 4700 people received their first Pfizer shot yesterday on the first day of the event.

A dozen vaccinators - each of them trying to average a jab every 90 seconds - are working across 240 booths set up at the Manukau Events Centre.

Coordinators say Auckland's largest previous vaccination clinics handled about 1000 bookings a day.

Patients are being bussed to the events centre from the Manukau Institute of Technology.

1 NEWS reporter Emily van Velthooven spoke to some of those who went along. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 16,000 people have booked into the mass vaccination event and the event is fully booked so no walk-ins are allowed.

Yesterday some people reported an hour-long wait before they were able to get their vaccination with long queues to register and then to get on the shuttle buses.

A repeat event for second doses is planned for September 10, 11 and 12.

