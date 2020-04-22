Covid-19: Loosened restrictions on hospital visits under consideration for Alert Level 3

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed efforts are being made to adjust visiting policies for families wanting to see loved ones in hospital when the country moves to Alert Level 3 next week.

Dr Bloomfield spoke at today's Covid-19 response press conference and told media early on the Ministry of Health is aiming to make changes when New Zealand moves from Alert Level 4 to 3 next week.

"There's a lot if interest in this, which I can understand," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Clearly, the restrictions on visiting people in hospitals do create hardships for both families and those in hospital."

The health official added New Zealanders need to understand that while some restrictions are being eased, safety was still paramount.

"While this may seem a relatively simple thing on the face of it, along with all the work we've been doing with DHBs, it's about how we deliver as much care as possible to people under Alert Level 3 while keeping patients, staff and visitors safe."