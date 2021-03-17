Covid-19 lockdowns highlight inequality in NZ, new research into cellphone data shows

Covid-19 lockdowns have highlighted and potentially exacerbated inequality in New Zealand, according to findings from a University of Canterbury study.

Using cellphone tower data to track Kiwis’ movements during heightened alert level restrictions, the study found those living in neighbourhoods of a lower socio-economic status tended to move around more than affluent areas.

Essential workers were also more likely to live in disadvantaged areas, increasing movement and exposure to Covid-19.

Last month, the Salvation Army's State of the Nation report said the pandemic could exacerbate poverty and inequality in the country.

The report said there had been a "rapid increase" in 2020 of the number of children living in households dependent on a benefit.