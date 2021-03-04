Covid-19 lockdown defiers caught on camera playing football at Auckland school turf

1 NEWS has this evening been sent footage of people breaking Covid-19 restrictions by playing football on pitches next to Auckland Grammar School's Hockey turf.

The footage shows two games taking place, with around 20 individuals in total playing on the Normanby Rd, Mt Eden turf.

Under Alert Level 3 restrictions, people are encouraged to only leave their homes when necessary and only mix in people within their bubble.

Group gatherings and recreational sports are not allowed.

The person who supplied the footage says they filmed the game around 6.15pm and it was still taking place when they left the scene at 6.30pm.

The source said the people playing football were adults of varying ages, and are "not school age".

Police have been notified and told 1 NEWS they are "dispatching a unit to the area to speak to the group".

It comes as Police Commissioner Andrew Coster today told RNZ there is an infringement notice system for lower level breaches, in a situation where there was "mass disregard" for alert level rules, but to Coster's knowledge has not had to be used to date.