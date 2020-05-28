Covid-19 lockdown bear hunt commemorated with special NZ Post stamps

NZ Post is celebrating the tenacity of the Kiwi spirit through the Covid-19 pandemic by issuing special stamps of the country’s lockdown bear hunt phenomenon.

NZ Post bear hunt stamp sheet. Source: 1 NEWS

In partnership with NZ Bear Hunt and New Zealand Red Cross, NZ Post Head of Stamps Antony Harris said the stamps show one way Kiwis kept connections alive even when apart during lockdown.

“Through the simple act of putting a teddy bear in the window of their homes or other creative locations, New Zealanders were able to show support for their local communities, and have a bit of fun along the way, during a stressful time,” he said.

“We received hundreds of submissions around the country for the stamp issue. Every bear and photo has its own story, and we’re so happy to share these six stories with the country.”

The stamps, six in total, vary from region to region. In Auckland, a crocheted “frontliner” bear donning a mask acknowledges health professionals on the coalface of the pandemic response. In Canterbury, "Theodore Bear" can be seen climbing up a ladder as part of his daily adventures for local children.

Teddy bears of all shapes and sizes popped up on windowsills across the country during the start of the Alert Level 4 lockdown. It aimed to give families something to look forward to on their neighbourhood walks.

New Zealand Red Cross will receive $3 for every stamp sheet sold.

New Zealand Red Cross secretary-general Niamh Lawless said the stamps were “such a wonderful initiative”.