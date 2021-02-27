Covid-19: Locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed

The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by tonight’s new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a press conference from Parliament at 9pm tonight.

Burger King Highland Park closed due to Covid-19 visit. Source: 1 NEWS

The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact.

The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.

This evening Ardern announced Auckland will move back into Alert Level 3 for seven days, with the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2 from 6am tomorrow morning.

1 NEWS will be providing the press conference live on TVNZ1, here on the website and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

This evening the Ministry of Health released a new locations of interest list with times and dates the case visited while potentially infectious.

The locations include a CityFitness gym, a Burger King and a Pak'nSave.

The Papatoetoe gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visite, which are: Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm and Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm.

One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster

Burger King Highland Park was also visited by the person on February 25.