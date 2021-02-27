TODAY |

Covid-19: Locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by tonight’s new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a press conference from Parliament at 9pm tonight.

Burger King Highland Park closed due to Covid-19 visit. Source: 1 NEWS

The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact.

The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.

This evening Ardern announced Auckland will move back into Alert Level 3 for seven days, with the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2 from 6am tomorrow morning.

1 NEWS will be providing the press conference live on TVNZ1, here on the website and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

This evening the Ministry of Health released a new locations of interest list with times and dates the case visited while potentially infectious.

The locations include a CityFitness gym, a Burger King and a Pak'nSave.

The Papatoetoe gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visite, which are: Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm and Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm.

One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster

Burger King Highland Park was also visited by the person on February 25.

Click here for the full list of new locations.


New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Covid-19: Auckland to move back to Alert Level 3 restrictions for 7 days
2
Live stream: Ardern and Bloomfield hold emergency press conference after another Covid case in Auckland community
3
Covid-19: Locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed
4
One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster
5
Papatoetoe CityFitness gym closes after being visited by Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50

Concerns not enough people getting tested for Covid-19 after Auckland KFC worker tests positive

Ashburton man found after being missing for nearly one week
02:19

Junior Fa ready to take down 'overly confident' Joseph Parker

Fear of further quarantine may scrap Australia T20 series Eden Park clash