Covid-19: Locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed

The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by tonight’s new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a press conference from Parliament at 9pm tonight.
The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact.
The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.
This evening Ardern announced Auckland will move back into Alert Level 3 for seven days, with the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2 from 6am tomorrow morning.
This evening the Ministry of Health released a new locations of interest list with times and dates the case visited while potentially infectious.
The locations include a CityFitness gym, a Burger King and a Pak'nSave.
The Papatoetoe gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visite, which are: Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm and Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm.
Burger King Highland Park was also visited by the person on February 25.