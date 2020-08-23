Covid-19 live updates: Retail begging for lockdown change as sales plummet to record lows

Follow our live updates as we count down to Jacinda Ardern's 3pm announcement on whether current alert levels will remain in place.

Auckland is at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Alert Level 2. This in place until late Wednesday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will provide the latest coronavirus infection numbers at 1pm.

11.15am: There has been an "unprecedented fall" in retail sales in the June 2020 financial quarter, Stats NZ reports.

Change in retail sales in NZ Source: Supplied

Not surprisingly, the biggest losers have been sales for food and beverages which fell 40 per cent, followed by the sale of fuel which fell 35 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Supermarkets and grocery stores on the other hand, reported a record rise in sales by 12 per cent as they continue to operate as essential services through lockdown restrictions.

11am: If the Government keeps Auckland under level 3 restrictions any longer it will be a "kick in the guts" for businesses, says ACT leader David Seymour.

He has criticised the Government this morning, says it has failed to "test, trace and isolate the outbreak" as intended.

10.30am: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff will speak with media today around 4.15pm today, following the announcement on alert levels.

Health or economics? That's the conflict facing today's announcement at 3pm to decide whether we are ready to change alert levels. Despite case numbers dropping each day, health officials say it's too risky to downgrade just yet. Whereas small businesses say any longer and they won't survive.

10am: After expressing frustration at the slow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments, President Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients.

The announcement came after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump's re-election chances.



9.45am: Terence Harpur of the Takapuna Beach Business Association is calling for an Alert Level 1.5 to allow businesses to return to normal quicker.

He told RNZ spending in the suburb has dropped 64 per cent, impacting hospitality and accommodation in particular.

9.10am: Kiwis who contracted coronavirus have spoken to TVNZ1's Sunday programme about the effects of the illness, and how distressing it is seeing people not following mask and social distancing rules.

8.40am: A data modelling expert is calling for New Zealand to remain at its current alert levels for a week longer, with the risk of undetected Covid-19 in the community still out there.

Professor Shaun Hendy told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning any transition down alert levels is riskier than last time, so the Government has a big decision today.

8.10: Political analyst Bryce Edwards has taken a look at the debate about how serious the Government’s Covid-19 border testing botch-ups are.

8am: The Auckland Business Chamber says many businesses in the region are struggling badly and are desperate for the alert levels to be dropped.