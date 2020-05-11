Covid-19 live updates: Many businesses can reopen on Thursday, schools to open on Monday, PM announces

Follow our live updates as we count down to Jacinda Ardern's announcement as to when NZ will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Source: Breakfast

5.05pm: Simon Bridges welcomed Jacinda Ardern's Level 2 announcement.

Watch live as National’s Simon Bridges reacts to Jacinda Ardern’s Level 2 decision

"This is welcome. It's really good news," said Mr Bridges.

5pm: Level 2 will be reviewed in two weeks.

Ms Ardern acknowledged the sacrifices the country had made over the last six-and-a-half weeks over the lockdown period.

"But for all of that, Kiwis of all walks of life were resolute and determined, determined that this was a war we could eventually win but only if we acted together."

"You created a wall that meant the virus couldn't reach those people it could easily take."

She said Covid-19 cases had remained low as did the infection number of those with Covid-19.

4.45pm: New Zealand only Super Rugby competition will begin on June 13.

NZ-only Super Rugby competition to begin on June 13

Super Rugby Aotearoa will involve NZ's five franchises - the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders.

Read more here:

4.40pm: The Prime Minister says there's still more work to do.

"If you do your bit, we must all keep doing ours. That means continuing our strong border controls, hand hygiene and physical distancing - which have and will continue to be - our primary wall of defence against Covid. They're tools that have worked, but we all know there is more to do."

4.30pm: Dr Bloomfield said there would not be a requirement for masks in every day life.

The Prime Minister also advised against having weddings during Alert Level 2.

4pm: Jacinda Ardern has announced that the country will move down to Alert Level 2 on Thursday.

Cinemas, shops, playgrounds and gyms can reopen on Thursday as long as physical distancing rules are followed.

Domestic travel will also resume.

Schools will reopen for all on Monday.

On May 21 bars will be able to reopen.

Gatherings will be restricted to 10 people.

Read more here:

New Zealand to begin move to Covid-19 Level 2 from Thursday, Jacinda Ardern announces

Full video: Jacinda Ardern explains NZ's staggered move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2

3.30pm: In 30 minutes the Prime Minister and the Director-General of Health will announce when the country will move down to Alert Level 2. Cabinet met this morning to discuss the decision.

2.20pm: Police have taken enforcement action on 1108 lockdown breaches since the Alert Level 3 restrictions came into force.

It includes 265 prosecutions, 766 warnings and 77 youth referrals.

107 breaches occurred over the weekend said a police spokesperson.

Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as country waits for alert level decision

2pm: Today, for the first time in more than seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has dropped below 100.

There are now just 90 people who currently have Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health today.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1497, with 1386 people having recovered.



1.30pm: New Zealand First is calling for nurses to be added to the 'First Responders Legislation' to give them more protection.

An amendment to the 'Protection of First Responders Bill' is currently being considered.

The amendment will include emergency health care workers in the legislation.

In a statement New Zealand First said there has been an increase in violence towards front line health care workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“After hearing multiple submissions at the recent select committee, combined with consultation with the sector, it became clear that especially those nurses working in our ED wards need this protection.

"The ‘Protection for First Responders Bill’ will see a mandatory minimum prison sentence of six months for those who intentionally injure our emergency workers," said New Zealand First spokesperson, Darroch Ball in a statement.

1pm: There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Two of the new people with the virus are nurses at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland, who were linked to the St Margaret’s Rest Home cluster.

"Both had been asymptomatic throughout a stand-down period which they spent in precautionary self-isolation at home," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"They were tested as part of routine requirements for their safe return to work and the results came back positive.

"They remain in isolation awaiting further testing. Although further cases in clusters cannot be ruled out, strong precautionary measures remain in place at the hospital and the St Margaret's facility."

The third person has travelled back from overseas.

It brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1,497.

There are no additional deaths.

Two people are in hospital. One each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals.

12:25pm: In just a few hours the Prime Minister will announce when the country will move down to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

A downgrade will see schools reopen for all, restaurants and cafes back up and running and domestic travel rebooted.

However, the Prime Minister says the move will only happen if the latest health data says it's safe.

Jacinda Ardern has signalled that schools won't be back for all until next Monday, should the alert level be lowered this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

11.45am: Should we move to Level 2 this week, the onus will be on all Kiwis to stick to the relaxed rules, to ensure Covid-19 doesn't flare up again.

"Level 2 - it's much more about individual responsibility, and people around the country and employers all doing the right thing all the time and I think that obviously makes it tougher," Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told Breakfast today.

11.15am: The economic effects of Covid-19 will linger for years. SkyCity has just announced up to 700 waged staff could lose their jobs due to the economic downturn.

11am: The country has been in Alert Level 3 for two weeks now after more than a month at Level 4 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 amid the deadly global pandemic.

Ms Ardern has indicated that the earliest New Zealand could move to Level 2 would be at 11.59pm on Wednesday. A move to Level 2 would see schools open again for all students, restaurants and cafes reopen and domestic travel resume. People would also be able to meet with people outside their bubbles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand's Covid-19 cases have remained steady at two per day over the last three days.

There has already been pressure from National Party leader Simon Bridges to drop down an alert level in order to let businesses get back to work.

“We may have flattened the curve as a nation but with 1000 people a day joining the dole queue and employers deciding whether they battle on or give up, it is clear lockdown has gone on too long," Mr Bridges said yesterday.