Covid-19 live updates: Jacinda Ardern's big Level 2 decision looms, SkyCity to slash workforce

11.45am: Should we move to Level 2 this week, the onus will be on all Kiwis to stick to the relaxed rules, to ensure Covid-19 doesn't flare up again.

"Level 2 - it's much more about individual responsibility, and people around the country and employers all doing the right thing all the time and I think that obviously makes it tougher," Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told Breakfast today.

11.15am: The economic effects of Covid-19 will linger for years. SkyCity has just announced up to 700 waged staff could lose their jobs due to the economic downturn.

11am: The country has been in Alert Level 3 for two weeks now after more than a month at Level 4 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 amid the deadly global pandemic.

Ms Ardern has indicated that the earliest New Zealand could move to Level 2 would be at 11.59pm on Wednesday. A move to Level 2 would see schools open again for all students, restaurants and cafes reopen and domestic travel resume. People would also be able to meet with people outside their bubbles.

New Zealand's Covid-19 cases have remained steady at two per day over the last three days.

There has already been pressure from National Party leader Simon Bridges to drop down an alert level in order to let businesses get back to work.

“We may have flattened the curve as a nation but with 1000 people a day joining the dole queue and employers deciding whether they battle on or give up, it is clear lockdown has gone on too long," Mr Bridges said yesterday.