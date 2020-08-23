Covid-19 live updates: Auckland waiting for Jacinda Ardern's lockdown announcement

Follow our live updates as we count down to Jacinda Ardern's 3pm announcement on whether current alert levels will remain in place.

Auckland is at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Alert Level 2. They are in place until late Wednesday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will provide the latest coronavirus infection numbers at 1pm.

9.10am: Kiwis who contracted coronavirus have spoken to TVNZ1's Sunday programme about the effects of the illness, and how distressing it is seeing people not following mask and social distancing rules.

8.40am: A data modelling expert is calling for New Zealand to remain at its current alert levels for a week longer, with the risk of undetected Covid-19 in the community still out there.

Professor Shaun Hendy told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning any transition down alert levels is risker than last time, so the Government has a big decision today.

8.10: Political analyst Bryce Edwards has taken a look at the debate about how serious the Government’s Covid-19 border testing botch-ups are.

8am: The Auckland Business Chamber says many businesses in the region are struggling badly and are desperate for the alert levels to be dropped.