Covid-19 live updates: Auckland waiting for Jacinda Ardern's lockdown announcement

Source:  1 NEWS

Follow our live updates as we count down to Jacinda Ardern's 3pm announcement on whether current alert levels will remain in place.

They take the number of active cases to 114, the vast majority from the community outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland is at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Alert Level 2. They are in place until late Wednesday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will provide the latest coronavirus infection numbers at 1pm.

You can see both announcements at 1news.co.nz. 

9.10am: Kiwis who contracted coronavirus have spoken to TVNZ1's Sunday programme about the effects of the illness, and how distressing it is seeing people not following mask and social distancing rules. 

Some New Zealanders who have had the virus say it’s serious and complacency is a danger. Source: Sunday

8.40am: A data modelling expert is calling for New Zealand to remain at its current alert levels for a week longer, with the risk of undetected Covid-19 in the community still out there.

Professor Shaun Hendy told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning any transition down alert levels is risker than last time, so the Government has a big decision today.

8.10: Political analyst Bryce Edwards has taken a look at the debate about how serious the Government’s Covid-19 border testing botch-ups are.

Bryce Edwards: How serious are the Government's border botch-ups?

8am: The Auckland Business Chamber says many businesses in the region are struggling badly and are desperate for the alert levels to be dropped.

In a survey, about 18 per cent of businesses said they would not survive another lockdown at Level 3, while 28 per cent said they could probably handle just one more.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
