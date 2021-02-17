Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed

The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by today’s three new community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Source: Getty

One of the three new cases is a classmate of the young woman who attends Papatoetoe High School, one of the original three community cases announced on Sunday.

The second new case is the sibling of the first case announced today, while the third is also a household case.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two cases who are students at Papatoetoe High School did not attend classes while infectious, Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

This afternoon the Ministry of Health released a new locations of interest list with times and dates the two cases visited while potentially infectious.

The locations include McDonald’s and Subway food outlets in South Auckland, as well as numerous retail stores including a Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi and Westfield Manukau.

New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's