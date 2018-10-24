Covid-19 Level 2 enforcement law to be reviewed by select committee after backlash

The Government has bowed to pressure and will now allow public scrutiny of the law giving police the power to enforce Alert Level 2, passed under urgency this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Covid-19 Public Health Response Act - which passed on Wednesday, just hours ahead of the move to Alert Level 2 - grants extraordinary powers to the Government and to police.

The National Party voted against it, concerned about the speed at which it was being pushed through, and the breadth of those powers.

These included the power for police to search premises - including marae - without a warrant if they had reason to believe rules around the Covid-19 epidemic were not being followed.

Read More: 'Once Level 2 is over, they go' - Jacinda Ardern defends controversial new police powers

The Human Rights Commission said it was deeply concerned that the bill had been rushed with a lack of scrutiny, and added that the bill must honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The act will be on the statute books for a maximum of two years, but Parliament will have to actively renew it every 90 days.