Covid-19 Level 2 enforcement bill passes without Opposition support

The Government and police have been granted sweeping powers to enfore Alert Level 2 under a bill passed under urgency tonight, just hours before the restrictions kick in.

Source: 1 NEWS

The legislation passed its final reading in Parliament tonight with National and ACT voting against.

The Government said the new law would allow authorities to police the Covid-19 restrictions despite the lifting of a state of emergency.

Among other things, the law allows police to enter a person's home without a warrant to shut down large gatherings.