Covid-19: Latest wastewater testing finds no traces of community spread

The Ministry of Health says it has found no evidence of further community cases of Covid-19 from wastewater sampled by ESR.

In the 1pm update on Covid-19 numbers, today a written statement, the ministry said there were two new cases in the community and one case in managed isolation.

It had also found no evidence of further community cases of Covid-19 from wastewater sampled by ESR, in results from wastewater collected on 15 February from Auckland's western and eastern interceptors, North Shore (Rosedale), Rotorua, and Christchurch.

The minstry said Auckland's south western interceptor returned a positive result consistent with the level of cases at the Auckland quarantine facility, samples collected from the Papatoetoe catchment area arrived this morning and are being processed today, and Hamilton samples are also being processed today.

The news comes as Cabinet are deciding whether to lift Auckland out of the level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country out of level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield are expected to make the announcement at 4.30pm.