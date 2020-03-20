TODAY |

Covid-19: The latest updates on day 14 of lockdown

Samantha Worthington, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS digital producer Samantha Worthington has the latest updates from day 14 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Keep up with the latest on the coronavirus pandemic with 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

What we know so far:

- New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases sits at 1210
- 927 are positive or probable cases while 282 have recovered from the virus
- Today marks two weeks since New Zealand went into lockdown
  

8.20am - Canterbury police are searching for a teenager in Rangiora who spat in the face of an officer after claiming he had coronavirus. The officer has is now in isolation and Canterbury police are looking for two males, aged around 14 years old.

This incident isn't a first. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there have been multiple reports of this “completely unacceptable” behaviour, with several police officers now in isolation.

8.00am - It was announced this morning by the Government that there would be a two-week extension for priority groups to get their flu vaccines, before being made available to the wider public. 

The priority groups include those over the age of 65, those who are pregnant, people with chronic conditions, young children with a history of severe respiratory illness and frontline health workers.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Samantha Worthington
